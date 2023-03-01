TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead inside their apartment home in Temple Terrace on Tuesday evening.

According to HCSO, officers were dispatched to The Avenue Apartments located on the 9100 block of Ave. Club Dr. around 9:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a resident.

When deputies entered the apartment unit, they found the deceased person. Deputies stated that an infant was found unharmed in the unit as well.

According to police, the Hillsborough County Child Protective Services is involved and working with the family to “ensure the infant is in a safe and loving home.”

“As hard as it is for our detectives, deputies, and CSIs to investigate any death, it is especially heartbreaking when a child is involved,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends impacted as we work to get answers in what happened inside this home.”

HCSO stated that the cause of death is pending the autopsy report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to authorities, there is no apparent threat to the public in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. For those that wish to leave a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

This is a developing story.