DCF issues statement after employee injures teen in alleged hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Children and Families released a statement and fired its employee after she was arrested for an alleged hit-and-run crash that left a teen in critical condition Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Nakeeba Ryan was interviewed by detectives and arrested Friday morning.

According to deputies, Ryan was driving a blue SUV and hit the 14-year-old girl who was walking home with friends around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Ryan got out of her car and looked around after the crash, then she got back into her vehicle. She did not check on the victim or call 911, the report said.

DCF released the following statement after the incident:

“Our hearts go out to the child victim, as well as her friends and family who are suffering because of this tragic incident. The alleged driver, Nakeeba Ryan, has been with the Department of Children and Families since February 8, 2019. She was an employee in the Customer Call Center in Tampa, handling inquiries pertaining to our economic self-sufficiency program.

To be clear, Ms. Ryan’s alleged behavior is not reflective of the high standards we expect and demand from DCF employees. We take all instances of employee malfeasance seriously, especially those that harm the vulnerable populations we serve every day, and therefore, Ms. Ryan’s employment was immediately terminated.”

Ryan bonded out of jail just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

