TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s first Dave’s Hot Chicken location is opening up this week.

The “scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation” will open Friday, June 16. It’s located at 2540 East Fowler Avenue.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has two other locations in Florida, one in Orlando and one in Altamonte Springs. Another location is set to open in Lake Mary soon.