Datz to open Riverview location Thursday

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Datz Restaurant Group will open its newest Datz location in Riverview on Thursday.

“Our announcement is a little later than originally planned but…… THE WAIT IS (ALMOST) OVER for our new Riverview location!” the Datz page posted to Facebook Sunday.

The restaurant is located at 6264 6264 Winthrop Town Center.

The new Datz will be open for dine-in at 25 percent capacity, as per Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step.” plan for reopening the state. Takeout is avalable as well.

“Thank you ALL for reminding us every single day to “OPEN RIVERVIEW ALREADY!” We hope to (eventually) see you there! Please stay safe until we do!” the Datz Facebook post reads.