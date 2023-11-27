TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People in Tampa Bay clearly woke up ready to shop.

The Amazon same-day delivery facility in Tampa expects to pack double the amount of packages on Cyber Monday than they would on a regular day.

“We hired about 2,500 employees here just in the Tampa area to help us meet customer demand during the holidays,” Amazon Spokesperson Greg Rios said.

Across the United States, there is expected to be a 6% increase in sales this Cyber Monday compared to last — with a spending forecast of $12 billion.

Clothing, electronics, and pet food are some of the most popular purchases on Cyber Monday.

Rios tells 8 On Your Side the best Amazon deals are going to be on their devices– up to 70% discounts.

Barbies, legos, and home appliances are also marked down.