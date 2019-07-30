Cyber experts warn breach could help crooks steal more data

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 100 million people’s information was compromised in a massive Capital One data breach.

We’re talking social security numbers, credit scores, income, birthdates, and even bank account information.

Sadly, data breaches are becoming so common that consumers aren’t even surprised anymore.

“I mean what are you going to do?” a Tampa woman asked. “If you don’t want to be online, then you’re going to have to go underground, and nobody wants to do that?”

One thing that’s different about this breach is that the FBI already has a suspect in custody.

According to a criminal complaint, Paige A. Thompson, a former software engineer, accessed a server, rented by Capital One, and then posted the data to an information-sharing site where crooks buy the data.

To find out what they do with this data, we went to Cyber Florida at the University of South Florida to find out how these crooks use the data – and how much money is at stake.

Kate Whitaker, with Cyber Florida, says these crooks operate like a well-oiled machine.

“They have psychiatrists, linguists, attorneys as part of their staff, so they really know how to target a company and investigate a person,” Whitaker said.

“The stolen data could be used by the crooks to create emails you’ll click on, giving them access to even more information,” Whitaker said.

“They’ll do research on you, they’ll check your social media, find out where you live what’s your family like, anything they can, and they’ll use that to create a profile,” Whitaker said.

At this point, it’s best to assume your information has already been stolen.

Here’s some 8 On Your Side advice:

Check your credit card statements and bank account information regularly

Consider freezing your credit

Look out for suspicious-looking emails.

Whitaker says the value of stolen credit cards has gone down.

Credit card security is good, she said, and the crime is caught quickly, so stolen credit cards are worth just $5 each on the dark web.

A crook can get $2,000, though, if they have enough information on one person to steal their identity, she said.

