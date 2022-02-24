Curtis Reeves to testify in murder trial, testimony expected to wrap soon

FILE – Curtis Reeves smiles at members of the gallery while attending the first day of jury selection for his second-degree murder trial on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla. Opening statements are set to begin next week in the case of the retired Tampa police captain who is accused of killing a man during an argument over cellphone use in a movie theater in 2014. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Curtis Reeves murder trial could soon be coming to a close. Judge Susan Barthle told the jury she expects they will begin their deliberations on Friday.

Reeves – the man accused of killing Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014 – is set to testify on Thursday.

The jury spent hours on Wednesday listening to testimony from expert witnesses. The court also spent a considerable amount of time with attorneys discussing legal arguments outside of the presence of the jury.

Attorneys spent an hour in the morning talking about evidence that will include the use of the mannequins. The state argued they are not close to the actual size of those involved and would give the jury an unrealistic view of what happened.

The judge took time to go to her office to look up matters of law and then ruled against the state’s objection. Eventually the judge allowed the testimony with some restrictions.

Dr. Michael Knox, a forensic scientist and criminologist, spent several hours testifying about the evidence he feels should have been collected at the crime scene by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Knox says the detectives in charge of the case should have brought witnesses back into the theater and had the movie previews playing at the same sound and light level as they were playing at the time of the shooting.

“So it’s not just about coming in and taking what somebody says at face value, it’s about testing what they said to make sure it’s true and accurate,” Knox said.

Tampa attorney Bryant Camareno is not involved in the case, but has handled many high-profile cases. Camareno says a defense team often uses expert testimony for many reasons.

“One theory is to educate jurors. The other theory sometimes is to distract jurors. You know, sometimes if you have a really strong case, if the state has a really strong case – sometimes experts are there to distract jurors and give them alternative theories and defenses,” Camareno explained.

However, he says the strategy can go against the defense if an expert witness takes too long on the stand.

“The risk is this, is the average attention span for humans is 20 minutes,” said Camareno.

Several of the defense witnesses have testified for hours.