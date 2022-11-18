TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new experience will open at the Downtown Winter Village in Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park on Friday, bringing a bit of Olympic spirit with it.

Two locations for curling games have been set up right in the middle of the village, near the ice skating rink.

“We really wanted to bring curling to Winter Village because obviously there’s the intense popularity that comes with the Olympics team for that. But also, we wanted an activity that kept people in Winter Village a little bit longer,” said Rachel Radawec, senior manager of public space and community engagement with Downtown Tampa Partnership. “You’re coming down to skate, you’re coming to shop, why not hang out a little bit longer with a free game of curling?”

According to “Grand Slam of Curling,” the main goal of the game is to score multiple stones close to the center of the opponent’s bullseye. Stones are “thrown” by sliding them along the playing area.

Visitors can try their hand at a game of curling for free on a special non-frozen court that simulates ice. The experience will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those without knowledge of the sport can get more information with signs posted around the curling court.

“We have signs down here right next to the courts that have some basic instructions on them. But pretty much if you think about it as shuffleboard or cornhole, it’s the same general concept,” said Radawec.

The equipment can be picked up at the “Mistletoe to Go” station at Winter Village, where guests will trade out an ID to “rent” what’s needed. Guests are asked to play no longer than 45 minutes.

“The kids absolutely love it! Pretty much everybody walking by is like, ‘am I allowed to play this?’ Yes! It’s here for everybody to enjoy. So come down, try your hand at it. How often do you get to curl in Tampa?” said Radawec

A team-based curling league will begin Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 28 in collaboration Rec Rec and Shuffle Tampa. Registration is $200 and can be reserved online. The league will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 6-10 p.m. and the public is welcome to watch the games.