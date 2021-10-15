Cuba documentary draws debate and possibly protesters to Tampa Saturday

TAMPA (WFLA) – This weekend a powerful new documentary movie on Cuba premiers at the Tampa Theater. The subject matter is so controversial, protesters are expected.

The movie is called “Frenemies” and comes from Brazilian director Mariella Martinelli.

“The main focus of the film became the U.S. Embargo, because I went to Cuba,” said Martinelli.

She traveled to Cuba and her film shows the beauty of Cuba and its crumbling buildings and features the voices of average Cuban citizens.

“It shows a lot of the people in Cuba and of course the music, but also the life of farmers and different lifestyles,” said Martinelli.

Following the screening of the movie, two former U.S. Congressional Candidates will hold a debate on the issue of the U.S. Embargo.

Albert Fox Jr. Has long advocated lifting the embargo and believes things were headed in that direction until former President Donald Trump was elected.

“What Donald Trump and his administration did was beyond immoral to squeeze that country and make the people suffer,” said Fox.

E.J. Otero spent his career as a military intelligence officer and does not believe the embargo should be lifted.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of our two countries getting along. I think it’s a matter of the Cuban government deciding that it’s time to go. There is no negotiation on that. You have the same Cuban government that you had in 1959,” said Otero.

The movie will be screened at the Tampa Theater at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.