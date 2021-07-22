Cuba demonstrations continue in Tampa, as Biden administration sanctions members of the Cuban regime

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fight for freedom in Cuba is not quieting down.

Demonstrations continue in Tampa, as the Biden administration said Thursday it is imposing new sanctions targeting those in the Cuban regime responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people.

For the 12th day in a row, dozens of people rallied along Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, standing in solidarity with family, friends, and everyone in Cuba.

Julissa Orama has stood along Dale Mabry Highway every day since last Sunday. Like so many people standing with her, she has family in Cuba.

“It’s not the food they want, vaccines, it’s freedom they’re looking for,” Orama said.

The call for change on the island continues. Cubans are demanding freedom. They’re also protesting food and vaccine shortages and a collapsing economy.

“We are here to make our voices heard, and I want to say freedom for Cuba, they need help, SOS to Cuba,” Paula Moreno said. “We really need help, internet, Cuban people don’t ask for money, they ask for freedom.”

After hearing Thursday that President Biden’s administration plans to hold the Cuban regime accountable, many like Orama say more needs to happen.

“It’s a start, but it’s not enough and the Cuban people are persistent, we won’t stop until our people are free,” Orama said. “I feel like they are listening but we need more action.”