Cross Bay Ferry to add extra service ahead of Super Bowl weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Cross Bay Ferry announced Wednesday it will be adding extra service ahead of Super Bowl LV.

The ferry traditionally begins its weekly service Wednesday and Thursday at 4:45 p.m. from St. Petersburg and 6:15 p.m. from Tampa.

Now, on Wednesday and Thursday, there will be an additional roundtrip leaving at 1:00 p.m. from St. Petersburg, followed by a departure from Tampa at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s departure has also been delayed for Super Bowl LV which is now scheduled to depart at 10:30 p.m. rather than the standard 9:30 p.m.

The Tampa dock is temporarily located at Sparkman Wharf, located at 615 Channelside Drive at the end of the Garrison Street cul-de-sac, through Feb. 17

Parking can be found in the Garrison Lot, located at 651 Channelside Drive, or Channelside Parking Garage, located at 369 South 12th Street.

The full ferry schedule is available online at www.TheCrossBayFerry.com.

Passengers should arrive 15 to 30 minutes prior to their scheduled departure.

Tickets are available online or at the dockside ticket booths. Reservations are highly encouraged. The ticket prices are $10 for an adult, $8 for seniors 65 and up, active and retired military and college students, $5 for youth aged 5 to 18, and free for children 4 and under.

The Cross-Bay Ferry is a collaboration between the City of St. Petersburg, City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, and the Florida Department of Transportation. Those interested in learning more about the ferry can visit www.TheCrossBayFerry.com.