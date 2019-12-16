Crist calls for congressional hearing on housing issues at MacDill, other military bases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A U.S. Representative from the Tampa Bay area is calling for a congressional hearing on family housing issues at military bases, including MacDill Air Force Base.
Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) sent a letter to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) on Monday requesting the hearing. Wasserman Schultz is the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.
In his letter, Rep. Crist states that military families around the country, including in Tampa, “continue to suffer from mold and other health hazards in poorly maintained and neglected family housing.”
“I understand the military has taken actions to improve oversight and accountability of privatized housing,” Crist said in the letter. “However, I remain concerned and more must be done.”
8 On Your Side has been tracking the mold issues at MacDill all year. Jeff Patterson has spoken with families who live at the base and attorneys representing those families.
Just last week, military leaders were grilled by Senators about the problems with base housing.
In his letter, Crist acknowledges a previous Congressional hearing on the topic but says more attention is needed.
“As we approach the FY2021 budget cycle, I believe our Committee’s oversight responsibilities would be bolstered by another hearing, with witnesses appropriate for conducting proper oversight,” he said.
You can read Rep. Crist’s full letter to Rep. Wasserman Schultz here.
