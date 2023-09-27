TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay released a public service announcement called the “Effects of Gun Violence on Victim’s Families,” featuring the grandfather of a 7-year-old who was killed during a 4th of July shooting at the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The PSA was released during the non-profit’s 35th year celebration Wednesday afternoon.

The video, more than two minutes long, shows families sharing their stories and pleading with the community for justice.

“We know it’s people out there that have information, we just need them to come forward,” said Kelly McLaren with the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

It’s been three months since the death of Yitzian Torres, who was killed by a stray bullet when two groups were arguing over jet skis along the causeway. The shooter has not been taken into custody.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is assisting in more than 500 unsolved crimes.

“It’s a tragedy,” McLaren said. “They’re projected down a new path that no parent wants to go through. No parent wants to lose a child or a loved one.”

Crime Stoppers has a list of unsolved crimes on their website along with ways to report a crime anonymously.