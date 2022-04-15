TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A water main break on Gandy Boulevard in South Tampa created major traffic issues for some.

West Gandy Boulevard was completely shut down from South Dale Mabry Highway to South Sherwood Avenue due to the water main break.

A city of Tampa spokesperson told 8 On Your Side a third-party contractor was doing work in the area and damaged the water main, which caused the road to be shut down.

Crews worked through the night Thursday to repair the damage to the broken water line.

Despite the road closure, many drivers cut through the parking lot of a gas station and other businesses to get around the barricades.

“It’s taken an extra ten minutes in traffic and it’s just crazy and look at that, you can see two cars almost hitting each other and everybody trying to cram through this little gas station,” Jonathan Smith said. “It just don’t make no sense.”

On Friday, a city spokesperson said the road would not open until Tuesday, but contractor Jay Azzarelli with Azzarelli paving said he hopes to have the road open much sooner than that.

“We’re working hard, it’s Good Friday, we’re a Christian company and typically we have off today but circumstances arise and you step up to the plate and make it happen,” Azzarelli said.

Paving equipment showed up Friday around 5p.m. Azzarelli said he hopes to have the street open by 6 p.m.