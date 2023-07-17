SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews worked to refill a deadly sinkhole in Seffner Monday.

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed the hole reopening for the third time.

The situation brings back painful memories for the loved ones of Jeffrey Bush. In 2013, Bush was sleeping in his home when the floor collapsed beneath him.

“I live it every day,” said Jeremy Bush, Jeffrey Bush’s brother. “There ain’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about my brother and what happened. I still hear him hollering my name to help me.”

Jeffrey Bush’s body was never recovered from the hole.

The sinkhole reopened in 2015. Now, two layers of fencing surround the sinkhole, and homes on either side have been torn down.

Jon-Paul Lavandeira with Hillsborough County Code Enforcement says the skin hole is 19ft x 16ft and 19ft deep.

“This is about the same size hole and pretty much in the exact same location as it was in 2015,” he said.

According to Lavandeira, their plan is to fill the hole with gravel and water. It’s the same method used previously.

“It controls it to basically forcing it to reoccur in the exact same spot,” he said. “You don’t want it to be a whack-a-mole game where no it’s here, then it’s there, or something where it grows.”

Lavandeira admits there’s a chance the sinkhole will reopen in the future. Once work is under way the process of refilling the hole is expected to take up to 3 days.