Crews respond to grease fire at Denny’s in Sun City Center

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – No injuries were reported after an early morning grease fire at Sun City Center Denny’s.

Firefighters responded to the Denny’s restaurant on 3747 Sun City Center Boulevard early Wednesday morning and the fire was out by about 2 a.m.

Officials said crews are still working to ventilate smoke.

Further information was not immediately available.

