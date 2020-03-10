Crews respond to fire, explosions at Tampa auto repair shop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – No injuries were reported after a fire and explosion at a business in the Ybor Heights neighborhood of Tampa.

The fire broke out at an auto repair shop on Lake Avenue and 15th Street North and down at least one power line, authorities said.

Fire officials say the blaze is under control and firefighters were working on putting out hot spots and protecting a number of vehicles in the garage.

The owners of the business are cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

