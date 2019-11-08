Seffner mobile home fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a Seffner mobile home.
Firefighters responded to a single-wide mobile home in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road around 4:45 a.m., and began attacking the fire.
They were still battling the blaze around 6:30 a.m.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesman Eric Seidel said one person in the home was found deceased. Another was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.
Further information was not available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
