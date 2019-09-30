Crews battle mobile home fire in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was hurt after a mobile home caught fire in Plant City on Monday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at a single-family home in the 5000 block of Buddy Rogers Way around 5:15 a.m.

As of 6:20 a.m., firefighters were still at the scene battling the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire has shut down E. Knights Griffin Road in both directions. WFLA’s Lila Gross says motorists should use Interstate 4 as a detour.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

