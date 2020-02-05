Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a fire broke out at a motel in Tampa overnight.

The Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the Swann Motel, 6407 North Nebraska Ave and saw smoke coming from the roof. Investigators believe the fire started in the attic.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

