TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a meat market in Tampa.
Firefighters responded to the area of 11th Street and Waters Avenue early Tuesday morning and were able to bring the blaze under control.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sarasota officer who kneeled on man’s neck placed on administrative leave, police say
- Missing teen’s clothes, cell phone found on North Port road
- Police: 4 arrested in St. Pete after night of peaceful protests
- Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Tampa meat market
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Steamy today; rain chances increase this week