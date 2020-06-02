Breaking News
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Tampa meat market

Hillsborough County

WFLA photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a meat market in Tampa.

Firefighters responded to the area of 11th Street and Waters Avenue early Tuesday morning and were able to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

