Lightning strike believed to be cause of 2-alarm fire at McLane Middle School

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A two-alarm fire broke out overnight at McLane Middle School is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received the call for the fire just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Fire officials tell News Channel 8 the roof of the building did collapse as well as significant water damage to the first floor of the building.

In a statement to News Channel 8, the Hillsborough County School District believes the building which had eight classrooms inside is a total loss.

Our teams along with structural engineers will be evaluating the walls in the coming days to determine if there is any impact to nearby buildings.We believe we will be able to use the school and will work to move students to other parts of the campus when school starts in three weeks.

Officials say it took crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.