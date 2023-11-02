HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Temple Terrace man has died following a crash that shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Brandon Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:40 a.m., when a Land Rover SUV, driven by a 56-year-old Clearwater woman, failed to navigate a curve in the roadway on the eastbound entrance ramp from SR-618 to northbound I-75.

FHP said the woman’s vehicle left the road and entered the access ramp, colliding with the passenger side of a Toyota SUV. Both vehicles went through the grass shoulder, stopping in the northbound lanes of I-75.

Photo courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol

During the crash, the Toyota SUV overturned, and the driver, a 50-year-old Temple Terrace man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The 56-year-old woman was not injured.

The northbound lanes remain closed at this time. Traffic is being rerouted to State Route 60.

