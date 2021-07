HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles with injuries.

Police say the eastbound lanes of W. Hillsborough Avenue are closed at the intersection of N. Armenia Avenue. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

Drivers are being encouraged to use an alternative route at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates on this story.