TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials are on the scene of a water rescue after a crash caused a car to go into a Tampa river.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials confirmed the crash happened near Adamo Drive and Orient Road spanning the Tampa Bypass Canal around 5 p.m. The incident involved two cars.
Dive teams have pulled out one person out of the water. Officials say that person is okay and has been taken to a local hospital.
Troopers say one person did die within the submerged car.
Adamo Drive has been closed in both directions.
Please check back for the latest updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 in California
- Motorcycle crash causing traffic delays on Howard Frankland Bridge
- Crash sends car into Tampa river, divers rescue 1 person another died in water
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool again tonight, warmer days ahead
- New law: HOAs can’t prohibit police vehicles