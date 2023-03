HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough deputies said they are investigating a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian.

Deputies said the crash happened Friday near East 131st Avenue between North 27th Street and Livingston Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while deputies investigate.

Deputies did not say how many people were hurt in the crash.

The pedestrian’s condition is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.