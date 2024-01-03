TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving two overturned vehicles is causing major delays on Interstate 275 in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department said the crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of the Dale Mabry Highway exit.

It involves a dump truck filled with sand and another vehicle.

Police said sand and diesel fuel spilled onto the highway and two lanes are closed at this time.

Traffic will be impacted for several hours. Officers said to avoid the area if possible.

Video from the scene shows traffic slowly passing the crash in the far right lane.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.