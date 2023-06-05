TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers are asked to find alternate routes early Monday after a crash has closed part of N. Florida Avenue in Tampa, according to police.

N. Florida Avenue is expected to be closed until 8 a.m. between E. Bird Street and N. Rivershore Drive, police said.

A TECO pole was damaged in the single-vehicle crash, and the road will be closed while crews work to make repairs, police said. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

The person involved in the crash is expected to be OK, according to police.