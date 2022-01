TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash investigation is blocking part of County Road 39 in Lithia Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of County Road 39 and Thompson Road. There is no word on injuries.

Southbound 39 is shut down and being diverted, and northbound traffic is being redirected. Morning commuters are being told to find alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.