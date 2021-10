TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are responding to a crash on Interstate 75 in Riverview Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near U.S. 301. There is no word on injuries.

WFLA’s Deanne King says two lanes are blocked at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.