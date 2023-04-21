TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic is backing up behind a crash on I-275 in Tampa.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes, just east of the Veterans Expressway interchange, at around 10:30 a.m.

The center and right lanes appear to be blocked as crews work to clear the site of the crash. Aerial footage from Eagle 8 HD showed a semi truck with a large utility pole sticking through the windshield.

There is no word yet on what caused the incident or if anyone was hurt.

Traffic camera footage indicates southbound traffic is backed up as far as N. Rome Ave.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.