TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — I-275 south was blocked due to a major crash in Tampa on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened south of MLK Jr. Blvd. and north of the I-4 interchange at around 6 a.m.

Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved with the collision. One car overturned, coming to a stop on its roof.

All lanes have reopened, but FDOT camera footage indicates traffic is backed up as far as Fowler Ave. Drivers should expect delays along I-275 south as the traffic backup clears.

