TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An early morning crash was affecting traffic on the Gandy Bridge Wednesday.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the bridge. There was no word on injuries.

The front end of the vehicle sustained significant damage, and debris was littered all over roadway.

The crash was blocking all eastbound lanes of the bridge, but it appears traffic is running smoothly.

The Tampa Police Department was investigating the crash.