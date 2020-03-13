Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash was affecting traffic in front of Sickles High School in Tampa on Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Gunn Highway and Broadstone Loop before 7 a.m.

There was no word on injuries.

Deputies said the northbound lanes of Gunn Highway was shut down from Sickles High School.

Drivers were being told to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

