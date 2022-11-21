TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are still many questions surrounding a work accident at Port Tampa Bay which resulted in a death last Wednesday. OSHA is still investigating.

Coworkers and members of Local 1402 identified the man who died as Kenneth Golston. They described him as a good man and a hard worker.

Courtesy: Gregory Weston

“He touched a lot of guys in our local,” Tim Simpson said.

Simpson is part of the International Longshoreman’s Association Local 1402 in Tampa and so was Golston. Simpson says he often talked with Golston about his mom.

“She’s experiencing some difficulties right now and he would say, ‘how’s your mom? Tell her I said hey,'” Simpson said. “Every time he’d see me, that’s the first thing he asked me. How’s my mother?”

Investigators say a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber fell on Golston last Wednesday, crushing him to death. Hillsborough County deputies say Golston was clearing the path for a forklift driver when a sudden stop sent the lumber rolling off onto him.

Danny Riley is also part of Local 1402 and knew Golston. He says he was working on the other end of the pier at the time of the accident.

“He’s a jolly fellow. Always in a good mood. Makes you laugh. Makes your day go by faster,” Riley said. “We was talking about it this morning. I’m still shaken up.”

This is the second death at the port in the past two months. In September, investigators say a 3,000-pound concrete slab fell on a man, also crushing him to death.

Many, like Riley, say something at the port needs to change to prevent any more deaths.

“Be more cautious and aware of our surroundings and the people and the personnel that is involved,” Riley said. “We’re going to start having more safety courses and everything.”

Director of Communications for Port Tampa Bay Lisa Wolf-Chason expressed her condolences in a statement:

“Port Tampa Bay is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of a longshoreman who worked for one of our tenants. The incident is under investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who can provide more information. As required, we will cooperate fully with the investigation. It is devastating that a tenant operator at Port Tampa Bay suffered this accident and distressing loss, and our thoughts are with the individual’s family, friends and coworkers at this time. Port Tampa Bay takes the safety of our employees and tenants seriously.“

She added that the accident did not involve port staff and the port does not have any oversight of the operations of the tenant involved.

Simpson says he last spoke with Colston the day before he died, once again, talking about his mom. It’s a conversation he’ll never forget.

“I walked up behind him and touched him,” Simpson said. “‘Hey, Ken, how you doing?’ He turned around, looked at me. ‘Hey, Tim. How’s Mom?’ That was my last interaction with Kenneth, and I’m going to remember that.”

A U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson sent 8 On Your Side the statement below:

OSHA opened an investigation into this tragic incident, and therefore the agency is unable to share any additional information at this time.

The other investigation you inquired about is ongoing, and likewise concerning that one, OSHA cannot discuss details of an open investigation.