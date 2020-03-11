Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant arrested for DUI in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving following a traffic stop in Tampa on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to a news release, police spotted Bryant driving without his headlights on around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Howard Avenue and Interstate 275.

Police said the Tampa native exhibited several clues of impairment and failed a number of field sobriety exercises. He also admitted to drinking several margaritas. A breath test showed his blood alcohol level was .102 and .099, which is over the legal limit, the arrest report states.

Bryant was arrested for DUI and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, where he is being held on a $500 bond.

