COVID Count: Which ZIP codes in Hillsborough County have the most reported coronavirus cases?

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Vaccinations continue to be administered to residents in Hillsborough County as vaccination eligibility expands to those 40 and older and statewide infection rates are on the rise.

Different areas across Hillsborough County have had different levels of success in fighting off the virus, in terms of how many total cases have been confirmed over the course of the pandemic, with some areas reporting fewer than five cumulative cases and others reporting more than 6,000 as of the most recent count.

Since the start of the pandemic, Hillsborough County has reported 121,150 positive cases from 120,139 residents and 1,011 non-residents who have tested positive. Of the positive cases in Hillsborough, 2,953 hospitalizations have been reported.

Data reported for Hillsborough County by the Florida Department of Health shows that, on March 30 as of 9:25 a.m., the county saw 256 new cases reported. The Agency for Health Care Administration reports that there are currently 248 hospital beds available, as of 5:32 p.m.

The top 10 areas in the county for confirmed COVID-19 cases, by ZIP code and as of the latest report are:

33614, including all or part of Tampa, Carrollwood, Egypt Lake-Leto, Town ‘n’ Country with 6,007 confirmed total cases. 33615, including all or part of Tampa, Citrus Park, Town ‘n’ Country with 4,905 confirmed total cases. 33511, including all or part of Bloomingdale, Brandon, Riverview with 4,685 confirmed total cases. 33578, including all or part of Apollo Beach, Bloomingdale, Brandon, Gibsonton, Palm River-Clair Mel, Progress Village, Riverview with 4,347 confirmed total cases. 33647, including all or part of Tampa, Lutz, Pebble Creek, University, Wesley Chapel with 3,959 confirmed total cases. 33610, including all or part of Tampa, East Lake-Orient Park, Mango, Thonotosassa with 3,863 confirmed total cases. 33619, including all or part of Tampa, Brandon, East Lake-Orient Park, Palm River-Clair Mel, Progress Village with 3,844 confirmed total cases. 33612, including all or part of Tampa, Carrollwood, Lake Magdalene, University with 3,813 confirmed total cases. 33613, including all or part of Tampa, Lake Magdalene, Lutz, University with 3,505 confirmed total cases. 33607, including all or part of Tampa with 3,482 confirmed total cases.

**Note, the data included above is cumulative since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, provided by the Florida Department of Health for Hillsborough County, reported as of March 30, 2021.**

In terms of vaccine availability, if you’re hunting for a shot, the closest location may not be near one of the areas with a higher amount of confirmed cases. Instead, vaccination sites are more likely to be where the infrastructure is more easily set up.

For Hillsborough County residents, that means more locations are in pharmacies run by what the Dept. of Health calls private providers, such as Publix, CVS, or Walmart, as well as the state and federally supported locations.

Check out a map of the current vaccine locations from DOH:

You can register online for a vaccination appointment in Hillsborough County by making an account with CDR Health Pro or find a vaccination site in your neighborhood online with the DOH’s Know Before You Go page.