COVID-19 vaccine: When will Hillsborough County offer 2nd dose?

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County health officials announced Thursday that residents who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be receiving more information “in the coming days” about getting their second dose.

According to the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center, people vaccinated January 6 through 9 or January 13 through 15 will be contacted to confirm their second appointment.

People who received their first injection at any of Hillsborough County’s public vaccination sites (ie. Ed Radice Sports Complex, Strawberry Festival grounds, University Mall, or Vance Vogel Sports Complex) during those time frames will be able to return to those sites for their second dose.

People returning for second doses must bring a valid photo ID with their name and date of birth and the COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card that was issued to them during their first injection.

Appointments are mandatory to receive a receive. No walk-ups will be accepted.

For more information regarding second doses, go to HCFLGov.net/Vaccine and click on the “I Have an Appointment, Now What?” button.

If you are 65 years of age or older and/or are a frontline health care worker and have yet to receive an initial dose of the vaccine, you can call 866-200-3896 or TTY: 833-476-1029 to request an appointment. Health officials will call you back when appointments are available.