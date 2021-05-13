COVID-19 vaccine for kids: What Tampa Bay parents should know as CDC approves Pfizer use for ages 12+

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final greenlight for the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine among kids ages 12 through 15 on Wednesday.

A Tampa Bay area 13-year-old signed up for the shot less than 24 hours after the CDC announced age expansion.

“It’s the best thing that can happen for me and since I’m very high risk taking this vaccine will help me a lot,” Gareth Everett explained.

The teen has cystic fibrosis. He’s among the 17 million kids in the United States who are now eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine.

Health leaders told 8 On Your Side the vaccination is important – even for kids who aren’t included in the “high-risk” category.

“Even those kids that don’t have underlying conditions can get sick, can get very sick from this and also can develop after infection that multi-system inflammatory disorder,” said Dr. Allison Messina, the head of the infectious disease division at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Health leaders said they hope the the age expansion helps the country reach herd immunity.

In Florida, 970,000 children fall in the 12 to 15 age range. Under the new lowered age eligibility, 87% of Floridians can get the vaccine.

Everett said he already knows the fist stop after his second shot.

“I want to see my grandfather because he is recently going to need a lung transplant because he has lung disease,” the teen said.

Earlier in the week, the Hillsborough County Health Department sent the following statement regarding distribution of the vaccine to ages 12+: