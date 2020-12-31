COVID-19 test site at Raymond James Stadium moves to new location

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The usual line of cars for coronavirus testing stretched down Dale Mabry Highway early Thursday morning.

The site at Lot 9 at Raymond James Stadium will close at noon.

Hillsborough County leaders told 8 On Your Side they’re relocating the site. They said testing is set to restart Monday at a location right across the road.

The new location in Lot 12 is just west of Dale Mabry between Tampa Bay Boulevard and Columbus Drive. Cars will enter the drive-thru site from the north near the parking lot entrance for Hillsborough Community College and exit onto Columbus Drive.

Crews are adding additional signage to clarify the new location for drivers. Directions are posted on this map: f89pfftlix89rmymisbl.pdf (nfl.com).

Following the site’s reopening on Monday the normal non-holiday schedule for the remainder of the week.

Hillsborough County provided the following schedule: