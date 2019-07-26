Cousin explains rocky relationship between mom and daughter in Nicole Nachtman trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From a family member to a former Florida Department of Law Enforcement analyst, a mix of people took the stand Friday in the Nicole Nachtman double murder trial.

The Hillsborough County woman is accused of killing her mother, Myriam Dienes, and her mother’s husband, Robert Dienes, in Carrollwood in 2015.

At the time, Nachtman was enrolled at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

Cousin David Lehr explained that the relationship between Nachtman and her mom wasn’t rosy and usually appeared rocky.

“Things like the money. When she borrowed it, she didn’t want to ask her mom. Normal things. When she’d come over, I could tell she didn’t want to tell her mom stuff. Like every other kid,” Lehr testified Friday.

Borrowing money is a big theme in the case.

It’s believed money needed from Dienes for FSU housing is what may have led Nachtman into a downward spiral.

“She asked me, she told me something about, could she borrow money for a dorm room. So I said ‘yeah.’ I checked my pockets. I had money on me,” Lehr said, telling the jury that he gave his cousin $100.

Wesley Zackery, Jr., also testified in court. He’s a fingerprint analyst who worked on the case.

Prosecutors put images of fingerprints and palm prints on display for the jury to see.

The jury was also shown security video from a Publix supermarket, where Robert Dienes strolls through the aisles and pays for items at a checkout station.

It’s believed to be the last time he was seen alive.

The trial resumes Monday morning from the courthouse in downtown Tampa.