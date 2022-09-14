CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Louis couple packed up everything they own to move closer to their children and grandchildren in Tampa Bay.

But the move took an unexpected turn when someone stole their U-Haul truck along with everything in it.

“I know there are quite a few of them you could possibly spot,” the couple’s oldest daughter Samantha Brown Perez told 8 On Your Side.

Unfortunately, she said no surveillance cameras captured the theft and the 26-foot truck isn’t equipped with a GPS tracker.

Stan and Shirley Brown made the two-day drive in the U-Haul from St. Louis to Tampa Bay in late August.

While staying at their snowbird apartment and waiting to move into their new home in Riverview, they parked the truck at the Holiday Inn on Ulmerton Road in Clearwater.

“When they went to go pick up the U-Haul to unload on September 4th, it was no longer at the hotel,” Brown Perez said, adding they believe it was stolen in the overnight hours.

Her parents can purchase new furniture, clothing and kitchenware, but many of the missing items are irreplaceable.

“A lot of family heirlooms, mementos, memorabilia,” Brown Perez said. “Things from both my grandparents who are no longer here.”



Brown Perez said her parents are resilient as they hold on to hope that Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies can track down the stolen truck. The children have also set up a fundraiser to help their parents.

“I know my parents are really hoping to have grandkids over and be able to play with them and take care of them,” she said, “but they can’t really do that without them having the basics.”

Anyone with information to help locate the stolen U-Haul should contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.