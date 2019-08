TAMPA (WFLA) – A man could not take the pain of waiting any longer.

Jim Faunce had been hospitalized for the past week and didn’t want to wait another day to say I do.

That’s when the nurses from AdventHealth Tampa stepped in to save the day. The nurses decorated the room to make it extra special for the nuptials.

The couple is planning a reception once he’s out of the hospital.

Here’s to a happy life together!