Couple goes all out on Bayshore Boulevard house Christmas decorations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You know it’s the holiday season when we’re already hearing Christmas songs on the radio, and when you see those holiday decorations super early. News Channel 8’s David Espinosa Hall found some neighbors who went above and beyond, just for you to enjoy.

Never mind looking at the beautiful view on Bayshore Boulevard when there’s a front yard along the 4000 block of Bayshore all lit up. If all of those bright colors don’t get your attention, the Grinch inflatable, Christmas hat wearing Minions and reindeer will.

“The holidays isn’t about yourself, it’s about giving back to the community,” said homeowner Colby Fox.

Fox and his wife are certainly lifting spirits in a big way. They even made the inside of their house look like a winter wonderland.

Christmas is still more than a month away and their house has been set up since after Halloween. And because of COVID-19, they made this year’s display extra special.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody. So we get out here, put a lot of time and effort in so little kids can come by and take pictures with all of the different blowups we have,” Fox said.

The Fox’s have had some practice at doing this. They’ve lived at their house for four years and each year these holiday decorations get bigger and better.

“We are just trying to get people to drive by and smile and brighten their day a little bit,” Fox said.

If you can, stop by the house near Bayshore Boulevard and W. Bay View Avenue.