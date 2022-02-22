Couple gets married at Tampa gun store in honor of ‘Twosday’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa couple wanted to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime date by getting married. And their chosen venue was a gun shop in Tampa.

Jason and Jennifer Hahn got married on Tuesday – or “Twosday” 2/22/22. That date is a palindrome and is so rare that it won’t happen again for 400 years.

The couple celebrated their special day at the Mad Dog Armory, a gun shop on West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

According to Mad Dog Armory, the couple wanted the ceremony to start right around 2:22 p.m. so they could married at 2:22 on 2/22/22. They had just two loved one alongside them as they took their vows.

The ceremony itself lasted about eight minutes and took place inside the store near the windows. It featured the bride carrying a bouquet of flowers tied to a gun.

(Photo courtesy: Mad Dog Armory)

“We would like to congratulate Jason and Jennifer on being newlyweds,” the store said in a Facebook post. “We were happy and honored to oblige them by hosting their wedding ceremony inside of our Tampa Mad Dog Armory store.”

According to the store, the happy couple celebrated their matrimony by heading to a shooting range.