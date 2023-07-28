TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country superstar Tim McGraw is bringing his 2024 tour to Tampa.

The “Standing Room Only” Tour will make a stop March 15 at Amalie Arena. Carly Pearce will join McGraw on every date of the 30-plus city tour.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a news release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4. VIP tickets will also be available.

McGraw’s latest album, “Standing Room Only” will be released Aug. 25.