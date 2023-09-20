TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music star, Kane Brown, will play two shows in Tampa in 2024 as part of his “In the Air” Tour.

In a press release, it was announced Wednesday that Brown will play at Amalie Arena on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. Joining him on the tour will be Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.

Registration for pre-sale tickets is available at kanebrownmusic.com starting Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Public tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

Kane Brown is releasing a new single called “I Can Feel It” on Thursday, Sept. 21.

On Sept 18, he received the Academy of Country Music Honors International Award for his contributions to country music, the press release said.

The country singer first joined the industry in 2016 with his Platinum debut album, “Kane Brown.” Since his start, he has earned 10 chart-topping #1 singles and won ACM Video of the Year in 2021.