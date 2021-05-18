Country phenomenon Darius Rucker to headline 2021 ‘Pig Jig’ in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay “Pig Jig” will return for its 10th anniversary in 2021 with a special headlining act.

Three-time Grammy award winner Darius Rucker will headline the festival with Brett Young, Judah & the Lion and Wilderado, with local, Tampa Bay acts to be revealed soon.

“The Tampa Pig Jig has grown in nearly every capacity over the last ten years,” said Tampa “Pig Jig” Board Member Chris LaFace. “When it came to this milestone celebration and our first year at Julian B. Lane Park, we wanted an unforgettable lineup that welcomed some of the biggest names in music and reflected the diverse country, indie and folk history of the event. We couldn’t think of a better headliner than Darius Rucker to bring the 10th Annual Tampa Pig Jig to life.”

2020 “Pig Jig” celebrations were not held due to coronavirus restrictions. The event is an annual fundraiser hosted in downtown Tampa featuring live music, food, a barbecue competition and more.

The event was founded in Tampa Bay by a group of local men to raise money for a friend battling a rare kidney disease. The nonprofit event has raised more than $5 million worldwide in a decade.

“Each year, we’ve been able to grow our total funds raised for NephCure Kidney International, and in 2021 we are more committed than ever to help ‘cue up a cure for FSGS,” said event founder Chris Whitney. “Recent insights shared by our partners at NephCure indicate that the first approved FSGS drug could be on the horizon within the next few years.”

General admission tickets go on sale Friday for $40. Beer and BBQ tickets are available for $60. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $140 in advance, where patrons will enjoy complimentary food and four drinks of their choice.

Tickets and more information are available online.