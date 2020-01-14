Country music duo Brooks & Dunn bringing ‘Reboot’ tour to Tampa

Hillsborough County

Brooks & Dunn performs at LakeShake at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Saturday, June 18, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are bringing their just-announced “REBOOT 2020 Tour” to Tampa.

The concert will be held May 29 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but country music lovers can sign up to be notified.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have 20 number one hits, stretching back to 1991, including “Boot Scootin Boogie” and “Play Something Country.”

The pair announced the tour via their Twitter account Tuesday morning.

Brooks & Dunn last toured in 2010.  

