TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the cost of diapers continues to climb, it’s now gripping families across all income brackets.

The cost is putting more of a severe crunch on families.

According to the National Diaper Bank, about 50% of families with young children are facing hardships in order to manage the cost.

“In the last year, we have given out 70,000 diapers,” said Nikki Daniels, associate director of Champions for Children. “It’s a huge number.”

All diapers, ointment and wipes the Champions for Children is able to distribute is provided by the Junior League of Tampa.

The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County is also keeping a close watch on the forecast for child care, especially as a looming deadline approaches in September, which could result in a steep drop-off in federal child care funding.

“We will face a challenge the rest of the nation will face,” said Fred Hicks, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. “This is a real problem. Let’s get in there and fix it.”

The Century Foundation reports more than 2,000 child care facilities in Florida could close, which would leave more than 200,000 children without options.